Maria Argelia Gomez de Leyja
1940 - 2020
Maria Argelia Gomez de Leyja

Las Cruces - Maria Argelia Gomez de Leyja, passed on March 4, 2020 was born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua Mexico to Francisco Gomez Felipe and Otilia Tellez Salcido on June 26, 1940. She married Ramiro Jorge Leyja Martinez on May 1, 1964 in Monterey, Nuevo Leon Mexico, and was a loving wife of 47 years before his passing on May 7, 2011.

Argelia is survived by her children Ma. Argelia Leyja Gomez, Cecilia Pennington, Ma. De Jesus Leyja, Maria D Leyja, Jorge Francisco Leyja, Gerardo Leyja, and her grandchildren Denise Leyja, Matthew Pennington, Ma. Mercedes Leyja Rivera and great grandchildren Nicholas Jacob, Arya Aurora Tejocote, and by her younger sister Maria Isabel Gomez de Jimenez and her family.

A mass will be celebrated with ashes present on June 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Health Church at 10:00 am located at 1178 N Mesquite St. Las Cruces, NM 88001.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Health Church
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
