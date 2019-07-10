|
Maria Aurelia Parren Lozoya
Mesquite - Our beloved wife, mother grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, MARIA AURELIA PARREN (LOZOYA), age 68, of Las Cruces left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 14, 1950 in Pecos, Texas to Robert Florez and Faye S. Chavira. Maria Aurelia was a cosmetologist for many years and a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband, Jose Luis Lozoya of the family home; two daughters, Christine P. Carrasco (Jesus Jr.) of Mesquite, Sylvia Jasso of Las Cruces; a stepson, Jose Luis Carrasco Jr. (Nancy) of Berino; two step daughters, Lourdes Chacon (George) of Mesquite, Blanca Lozoya of Vado; a brother, Robert Florez of Las Cruces; two sisters, Suelma Ybarra of Austin, TX, and Elvia Rodriguez also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, Selina, Simon Jr., and Steven Jasso; Victoria, Gabriella and Jesus Carrasco III, and Breanna Lozoya; nine great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Melissa Lozoya; two brothers, Arturo and Eloy Florez, and a sister, Eloisa Rodriguez.
Visitation will begin at 6 PM Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10 AM Friday, July 12 2019 in the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Serving as casket bearers will be Simon Jasso Jr., Steven Jasso, Jesus Carrasco III, Robert Florez, Alvaro Florez, Jose Luis Lozoya Jr., Jesus Carrasco Jr., and Johnny Rodriguez. Honorary bearers will be Michael Rodriguez, Jerry Rodriguez, Joe Albert Rodriguez, Ricky Rodriguez, Blas Aguirre Sr., George Chacon Sr., George Chacon Jr., James Ybarra, Dennis Florez and Gilbert Florez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 10, 2019