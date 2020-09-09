Maria Catalina Chavez
Las Cruces - MARIA CATALINA CHAVEZ, 82, of Las Cruces was born April 4, 1938 went home to Heaven on Friday, June 26, 2020. Thank you, Lord Jesus, for such a loving and caring mother. She was a very special woman her love was unconditional humble and pure. Maria would help anyone, her humility, love and kindness was the exact example we should all follow. She would pray day and night to our Lord Jesus. Please take care of my mom Lord Jesus. James, Maria and your baby puppies miss you so much rest in peace we will see you again in Gods time. You did not go away, you will live in a special place in our hearts forever, love you mom.
Survivors include two sons, James Chavez (Leonore) and Joe Chavez; a brother, Art Chavez and numerous sisters. Maria Catalina was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Annie Perea.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will begin at 10 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
