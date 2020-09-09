1/1
Maria Catalina Chavez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Catalina Chavez

Las Cruces - MARIA CATALINA CHAVEZ, 82, of Las Cruces was born April 4, 1938 went home to Heaven on Friday, June 26, 2020. Thank you, Lord Jesus, for such a loving and caring mother. She was a very special woman her love was unconditional humble and pure. Maria would help anyone, her humility, love and kindness was the exact example we should all follow. She would pray day and night to our Lord Jesus. Please take care of my mom Lord Jesus. James, Maria and your baby puppies miss you so much rest in peace we will see you again in Gods time. You did not go away, you will live in a special place in our hearts forever, love you mom.

Survivors include two sons, James Chavez (Leonore) and Joe Chavez; a brother, Art Chavez and numerous sisters. Maria Catalina was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Annie Perea.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will begin at 10 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved