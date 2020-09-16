Maria ChavezLa Mesa - Our beloved mother Maria S. Chavez, 88 passed away peacefully in her home early Saturday morning on September 12, 2020; she was born on January 4, 1932 to Josefina Ortiz in Jerez, Zacatecas. Maria was a unique and caring person who touched the lives of all who knew her.She married Agapito F. Chavez on November 1951 and raised five children who loved her, adored her and cared for her very much. She loved crocheting doily's and was a truly expect at it as well as loved to maintain her yard and garden to make sure it was always clean. She enjoyed and loved cooking for her family and made the best Mexican dishes. We will greatly miss this beautiful mother of ours, her smile, laughter and sense of humor but we know she will now be in a much better place.Those left to mourn her passing include her five children as follows: Jaime Chavez, her son; Juan Antonio Chavez (Tony) and his wife Maria; Jose Chavez (Pepe) and his wife Mague; Stella C. Meraz and her husband Hector; Yoli Chavez-Florez and her husband Chuck all of Las Cruces, N.M., and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that truly loved her and adored her. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years.Visitation for Maria Chavez will begin at 9a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in San Miguel Catholic Church 19217 NM-28 San Miguel, NM. Prayer Vigil begins at 10a.m. to 12p.m., Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the San Albino Cemetery 2965 Calle De Guadalupe, Mesilla, NMServing as casket bearers will be Miguel Chavez, Antonio Chavez Jr, Eric Chavez, Jonathan Meraz, Ryan Florez and Nathan HernandezServices have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM 88005.