Maria,



While your family and friends mourn your loss here on earth, the angels are rejoicing and welcoming you to your eternal home into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father and your dearly beloved husband. You were one of the sweetest people I have ever met. Life is difficult and I always admired how you handled it with such grace. I am thankful for our conversations. I will forever cherish the advice, support and encouragement you gave me when my husband and I first got together. Martin and I absolutely adored you. May your family find comfort in, Jesus Christ, knowing that you are no longer in pain. Rest in peace, sweet, beautiful, lady.

Martin and Anna

Friend