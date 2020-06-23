Maria,
While your family and friends mourn your loss here on earth, the angels are rejoicing and welcoming you to your eternal home into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father and your dearly beloved husband. You were one of the sweetest people I have ever met. Life is difficult and I always admired how you handled it with such grace. I am thankful for our conversations. I will forever cherish the advice, support and encouragement you gave me when my husband and I first got together. Martin and I absolutely adored you. May your family find comfort in, Jesus Christ, knowing that you are no longer in pain. Rest in peace, sweet, beautiful, lady.
Maria D. Espinoza
Albuquerque - MARIA D. ESPINOZA, age 71 returned home to the heavenly kingdom on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter and sister and she spent her life making all those around her smile. Maria was known as everyone's favorite aunt, sister, grandma and friend. She took such great care of those around her. She was a hard worker for the majority of her life busy running around until she couldn't anymore due to cancer.
She leaves behind a son, Alexander Rivera of Seattle, WA; three daughters, Yvette Colmant (Stephen) of Las Cruces, Angelica McCants (Andrew) of Albuquerque and Marilena Knapp (John IV) of Rio Rancho; four brothers, Ramon Garcia of Roswell, Umberto Garcia (Terry) and Jimmy Garcia (Bertha) all of Las Cruces and Michael Garcia (Carmen) of El Paso, TX.; three sisters, Ofelia Garcia and Terry Vigil both of Las Cruces and Nellie Leslie of Austin, TX., her step children, Julie Walker (Morgan) of Las Cruces, John Espinoza (Toni) of Albuquerque, Michael Espinoza of Roswell, Ronald Espinoza (Kim) of Albuquerque and Chris Espinoza of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio and Petra Infante Garcia; her husband, Juan Espinoza in 2019; and two brothers, Aurelio and Luis Garcia.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 150. Visitation will begin at 10 AM Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street where the Holy Rosary is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina Street where she will be laid to rest in the family plot. In compliance with Maria's wishes face masks will be required for attendance. She valued everyone's health and safety.
Serving as casket bearers will be Alex Rivera, A.J., Andrew and Fred McCants Stephen Colmant and Jack Knapp.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Albuquerque - MARIA D. ESPINOZA, age 71 returned home to the heavenly kingdom on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter and sister and she spent her life making all those around her smile. Maria was known as everyone's favorite aunt, sister, grandma and friend. She took such great care of those around her. She was a hard worker for the majority of her life busy running around until she couldn't anymore due to cancer.
She leaves behind a son, Alexander Rivera of Seattle, WA; three daughters, Yvette Colmant (Stephen) of Las Cruces, Angelica McCants (Andrew) of Albuquerque and Marilena Knapp (John IV) of Rio Rancho; four brothers, Ramon Garcia of Roswell, Umberto Garcia (Terry) and Jimmy Garcia (Bertha) all of Las Cruces and Michael Garcia (Carmen) of El Paso, TX.; three sisters, Ofelia Garcia and Terry Vigil both of Las Cruces and Nellie Leslie of Austin, TX., her step children, Julie Walker (Morgan) of Las Cruces, John Espinoza (Toni) of Albuquerque, Michael Espinoza of Roswell, Ronald Espinoza (Kim) of Albuquerque and Chris Espinoza of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio and Petra Infante Garcia; her husband, Juan Espinoza in 2019; and two brothers, Aurelio and Luis Garcia.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 150. Visitation will begin at 10 AM Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street where the Holy Rosary is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina Street where she will be laid to rest in the family plot. In compliance with Maria's wishes face masks will be required for attendance. She valued everyone's health and safety.
Serving as casket bearers will be Alex Rivera, A.J., Andrew and Fred McCants Stephen Colmant and Jack Knapp.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.