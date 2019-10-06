|
|
Maria Del Refugio Garcia
Las Cruces - On September 30, 2019, Maria Del Refugio Garcia, 86, went to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. Maria was born on July 4, 1933 in Velardena, Durango Mexico. As the Fourth of July is our Independence Day in the United States, Maria was known to be a "firecracker" and known to be a very giving, loving person, and a hard worker. Maria will be dearly missed by many people in this area and in Mexico.
During Maria's life journey she retired as a motel housekeeper of 26 years from Motel 6. Maria during the 1950's up to 1974 worked many years as a housekeeper for Richard and Juanita Cable family home whom lived in El Paso, TX and the family home of Jesse and Gayle Richardson whom lived in Brazito, NM. Maria loved soccer and was a fan of the Club Santos Laguna and the Mexican National Team. Maria would not give up on life and was a "warrior"/ "guerrera" in Spanish during her illness for over a year.
Maria is survived by her daughter Anna Garcia of Las Cruces and by her grandchildren of her late daughter Mayela, Bryseida, Ruben and Beyda Santana Espinosa all of Guadalupe, Zacatecas. Maria is also survived by her sisters-Maria de Jesus Martinez (Dario), Maria Teresa Machado, Virginia Espinosa, Amelia Espinosa and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Adoptive children by heart-Sherry Richardson Garcia, Billy Richardson and Elizabeth M. Terrazas. Preceded in death are her eldest daughter Mayela Espinosa de Santana, father-Jose Espinosa, mother-Juana Garcia de Espinosa, brothers-Juan Espinosa, Manuel Espinosa, Jorge Espinosa, and nephew-Juan Manuel Espinosa.
A special thank you to all of those that were part of Maria's health care: Lauri K. Greis, CNP of Ben Archer Health Center; Jaime Sanchez, CNP; Dr. Constance Wash, Dr. Alejandro Arzabala, Dr. Alan Orellana, Dr. Prasad Podila, Dr. Joseph Sunny, Memorial Medical Center, Village of North Rise, Good Samaritan SNF and Home Health Care, Elizabeth and Gerardo Terrazas and family, Encompass Home Health Care, Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation, Advance Care Hospital of Southern New Mexico, Casa del Sol, and at the end of Maria's life journey La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice.
The recitation of the Holy Rosary for Maria is scheduled for Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9:30AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine and Parish in Tortugas, New Mexico. The Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:00AM. with Fr. Valentine Jankowski, O.F.M., Conv. Officiating. Cremation will take place at a later date and internment of the urn will take place at Masonic Cemetery Columbarium at a later date and time. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. To sign ourl local online guestbook please log on to www.GetzCares.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 6, 2019