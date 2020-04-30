|
Maria Diaz Lara
Anthony - Our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend, Maria Diaz Lara, 74, entered eternal life on April 26th, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in El Porvenir, Chihuahua to Juan Diaz and Josefina Herrera on September 12th, 1945. Maria married Roberto A. Lara on June 28th, 1969 in La Mesa, New Mexico, their marriage happily thrived shy of fifty-one years. She was the heart and soul of the family; her presence and charisma will be deeply missed.
She worked at Stahmann Farms and Prepared Foods for many years. She was a hard worker and determined to make life better for the ones she loved. She was an amazing person and for those who knew her, she was one of a kind. She was a lifelong devote Catholic. She taught us to always see the good no matter how bad the situation was. We were all blessed to have her come into our lives.
Maria is preceded in death by her son Robert Lara Jr., parents Juan Diaz and Josefina Herrera, sister Antonia Diaz, brothers Felix Diaz and Manuel Diaz.
Maria is survived by her husband Roberto A. Lara, son Richard Lara and wife Nancy, daughter Patricia D. Lara; Brother Guadalupe Diaz and wife Isela and sisters: Maria de Jesus Reyes and husband Frankie, and Gloria Gallegos and husband Jose; Grandchildren: Nicole Lara Cano, Brianna Lara Garcia, Sebastian Lara, David Lara, Adrian Hernandez, and great-grandson Orlando K. Hernandez. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Roberto A. Lara, Richard Lara, Sebastian Lara, David Lara, Tony Lara, and Juan Lara. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nicole Lara Cano, Brianna Lara Garcia, Nancy Lara, and Adrian Hernandez.
A memorial is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home in Las Cruces, NM with visitation hours from 10:00am-12:00pm, Catholic services are from 12:00-1:00pm followed by a burial at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Anthony, NM at 1:45pm.
