Maria E. Cerezo
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, MARIA E. CEREZO, age 71, of Las Cruces left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born September 6, 1948 in Tortugas to Gustavo and Eulalia Silguero Alvarez. Mrs. Cerezo was and retired as an Eyewear Inspector and was a communicant at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include three daughters, Maria Hernandez of Victorville, CA, Michelle Martinez of Azusa, CA, and Marka M. Cerezo of Las Cruces; a special granddaughter and caregiver, Marka E. Cerezo also of Las Cruces; two brothers, Ernest Alvarez and Andres Silguero; nine sisters, Sophia Alvarez, Janie Switzer, Stella Alvarez, Yolanda Mireles, Delia Ordonez, Josephine Reyes, Marcela Alvarez and Gustava Aguilar all also of Las Cruces, and Anita Diaz of Rialto, CA. Other survivors include eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and her four legged friend, Prince. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Alice Hernandez; three sisters, Linda Garcia, Margarita and Eulalia Alvarez.
Due to Covid-19, limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only (no more than 5 people). Live stream will begin at 9:55 AM on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Director Association.
We love you Mom, thank you for everything.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020