Maria E. Silva
1938 - 2020
Maria E. Silva

La Mesa - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, MARIA ELENA CHAVEZ SILVA, age 81 of La Mesa entered the gates of heaven to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Born October 1, 1938 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, Maria retired from the Gadsden Independence School District as a cafeteria employee and was a parishioner at San Jose Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Jesus Silva of Las Cruces; seven daughters, Martha Hernandez (Alex) of Las Cruces, Patricia Rivera of Albuquerque, Ofelia Aragon (Tony) of Las Cruces, Estella Ramirez (Greg) of El Paso, TX, Josie Mascheri of Wisconsin, Irma Cadle (Robert Jorgensen) of Georgia and Bertha Holguin (Christopher) of Las Cruces; a brother, Rodolfo Saucedo and a sister, Josefina Valles. Other survivors include twenty grandchildren twelve great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Maria was preceded in death by her mother Ruperta Chavez; her beloved husband, Jesus J. Silva, on July 28, 2020; a grandson, Raymond Mascheri and a nephew, Rudy Valles.

At her request cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 1:30 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. Inurnment of cremains will take place at later date. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited and masks are required.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Rosary
01:30 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
SEP
23
Memorial Mass
Baca's Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
