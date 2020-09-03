Maria Elena Carnero (Nena)
Las Cruces - Maria Elena Carnero(Nena) , 67, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday September 1, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Nena was born and raised in Las Cruces, NM .
Nena was known to be a wife, mother, friend, and confidant. Nena was such a loving woman, always willing to help another no matter the circumstance. No matter how sick she was, she was determined to be determined, strong, resilient, and always laughing and making jokes.
Nena is survived by her loving husband Juan Carnero, daughter Michelle, and sons Johnny (Briana), Eric (Mary), and Bear (Jacklyn). She was a grandmother to 8 grandchildren and one on the way; a great- grandmother to 2 girls and one boy on the way. She is also survived by her sisters Rosa Medina, Donna Lucero, Dolores O'Connor, and brother Andy Medina and many nieces and nephews. Nena is preceded is death by her mother Theodora Medina and her brother Manuel Medina, Tia Cruz, and Tio Pepe.
Pallbearers will include Eric Carnero Jr, Matthew Bustamante, Paul Andersen Jr, Michael Zuniga, Larry Candelaria, and Carlos Colobrio. Honorary pallbearers include Emilio, Joseph , Jacoby, and Johnny Luciano.
A public viewing will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador Ave., followed by a rosary at 7 pm. A final ride with Nena will take place prior to the funeral mass on September 9. If you would like to attend, please meet promptly at 8:30 am at La Paz Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church, 100 S Espina St., Las Cruces, NM 88001.
All viewings and mass will follow the health ordinances put in place. We kindly ask that you wear a mask. Capacity guidelines will be followed as per La Paz Funeral Home and St. Genevieve's Catholic Church. To send condolences please go to www.lapaz-grahams.com