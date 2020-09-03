1/1
Maria Elena (Nena) Carnero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Elena Carnero (Nena)

Las Cruces - Maria Elena Carnero(Nena) , 67, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday September 1, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Nena was born and raised in Las Cruces, NM .

Nena was known to be a wife, mother, friend, and confidant. Nena was such a loving woman, always willing to help another no matter the circumstance. No matter how sick she was, she was determined to be determined, strong, resilient, and always laughing and making jokes.

Nena is survived by her loving husband Juan Carnero, daughter Michelle, and sons Johnny (Briana), Eric (Mary), and Bear (Jacklyn). She was a grandmother to 8 grandchildren and one on the way; a great- grandmother to 2 girls and one boy on the way. She is also survived by her sisters Rosa Medina, Donna Lucero, Dolores O'Connor, and brother Andy Medina and many nieces and nephews. Nena is preceded is death by her mother Theodora Medina and her brother Manuel Medina, Tia Cruz, and Tio Pepe.

Pallbearers will include Eric Carnero Jr, Matthew Bustamante, Paul Andersen Jr, Michael Zuniga, Larry Candelaria, and Carlos Colobrio. Honorary pallbearers include Emilio, Joseph , Jacoby, and Johnny Luciano.

A public viewing will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador Ave., followed by a rosary at 7 pm. A final ride with Nena will take place prior to the funeral mass on September 9. If you would like to attend, please meet promptly at 8:30 am at La Paz Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church, 100 S Espina St., Las Cruces, NM 88001.

All viewings and mass will follow the health ordinances put in place. We kindly ask that you wear a mask. Capacity guidelines will be followed as per La Paz Funeral Home and St. Genevieve's Catholic Church. To send condolences please go to www.lapaz-grahams.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Rosary
07:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral
08:30 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved