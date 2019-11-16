|
Maria G. Holguin
Las Cruces - MARIA HOLGUIN, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed into the presence of Jesus, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her family. She was 90 years old.
Maria, known affectionately as "Conchita" to all who knew her well, was born in Talamantes, Chihuahua, Mexico and immigrated to the United States with her husband Pedro Holguin, to make their life in Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1954.
She held a fierce love for God and was the guiding center for her family.
Conchita was gifted with an infectious laugh and sharp sense of humor. Her contagious yells and whoops lit up any room along with the signature wink and eyebrow waggle that followed.
She loved the outdoors and found pleasure in caring for her plants. Her collection of pretty rocks were on display throughout her yard for all to see. A passion for classic Mexican film and music - especially the songs of Julio Iglesias - filled her with great joy. She was known for her love of fashion and vibrant color and her keen sense of style.
Conchita was equally beloved by her immediate family and the extended family of son and daughters-in-law that she welcomed into the Holguin household and embraced with the same warmth, care and compassion that she showered on her own children.
Those left to mourn her passing include her six loving sons, Hector Holguin (Hermelinda) of El Paso, TX, Pete Holguin (Donna) of San Antonio, TX, Raul Holguin (Lucy) of McKinney, TX, George Holguin (Angela) of Peachtree City, GA, Art Holguin (Jennifer) of Plano, TX, and Jaime Holguin (Lauren Johnston) of New York City, NY; her only daughter, Pat Garcia (George) of Las Cruces. Other survivors include thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Conchita was preceded in death by her sister, Manuela Cardona; her brother, Santiago Gonzalez and her husband, Pedro Holguin.
A Rosary for Mrs. Holguin will be said at 10:30 AM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Basilica San Albino, 2280 Calle Principal in Mesilla where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at San Albino Cemetery where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
For those wishing to offer flowers, please send to Baca's Funeral Chapels, or if you wish to make a donation in Mrs. Holguin's memory, the family asks that you direct these to the Mesilla Valley Hospice - La Posada, 299 E. Montana Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
