Maria Ickler
July 22, 1917 to January 11, 2020
Maria was the first of five children born to Rijk and Cornelia van der Vos in Nieuw Beijerland, The Netherlands. Rijk was a farmhand in the Netherlands and in March 1929 the family immigrated to Montana to pursue their dream to eventually own their own farm. Two more sons were born in Montana though the last died at 3 months old. Maria left home at 15 to work for a family in Manhattan, Montana. She eventually was able to complete a high school degree at Prairie Bible Institute in Three Hills, Alberta, Canada in 1942. She worked as a Bible School missionary in Silver Star, Montana where she met a Presbyterian Minister, Rev. Willis Ickler, from Three Forks, Montana who was responsible for leading monthly worship services in Silver Star. A year after the death of his first wife, they were married in 1947 and moved to Kimball, Nebraska where their two sons were born. A daughter followed when they were living in Wray, Colorado. After Willis passed away in 1985, Maria created a new life, first helping her older son with his sons, then helping her daughter with her two sons until they no longer needed her help. In her last 20 years she became a very active quilter participating in several different groups and always having a project of her own in progress. She was always the one that everyone else turned to when they had a particularly difficult sewing problem to deal with. As her health declined, she spent the last year and a half of her life at Heritage House in Las Cruces, New Mexico, close to her older son and daughter-in-law.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Hattie Dyk, Trinia Yzenbaard and Coba Kammerman, brothers Herman Vander Vos and Wilber Vander Vos, and 3 nieces. She is survived by her brother Henry Vander Vos, 22 nieces and nephews, sons Siebert (wife Patty) of Las Cruces NM and Richard (wife Dolly) Ickler of Long Beach CA, and daughter Emilie (husband Dennis) Joyce of Tampa FL, eight grandsons, two great grandsons, and five great granddaughters.
No memorial plans have been made at this time.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020