La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Maria Inez Rivera

Maria Inez Rivera Obituary
Maria Inez Rivera

Las Cruces - Maria Inez Rivera "Mary" was born January 12, 1943 and died peacefully on December 12, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM at the age of 76.

Mary is survived by her sons Paul Rivera, Margarito Rivera, Vicente Rivera, Hermanagildo Rivera and her daughters Anna Armijo, Maria Miranda, Estella Leyja; sixteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Conrad Sanchez, David Sanchez, Frank Sanchez, Gilbert Sanchez, Vivian Sanchez; sisters Sally Sanchez, Sarah Bridgeforth, Eva Giron-Apodaca, and Dolores Ordunez. Along with great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother Joe Sanchez and sister Virginia Sanchez.

To honor the wishes of Maria Inez Rivera, the family will proceed with cremation. The family is grateful for the condolences, and currently declines flowers and donations. At this time there will be no memorial services.

Arrangements are with La Paz- Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.laaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
