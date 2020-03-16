|
Maria L. Marrufo
Maria L. Marrufo passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 6, 1935 in Guadalajara, Mexico to Rafaela Vargas Lopez and Pedro Lopez.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents, Rafaela and Pedro Lopez.
Maria is survived by her husband of 63 years Trinidad R. Marrufo and her children: Bob Marrufo (Lori), Mari Jimenez (Juan), Ruby Lopez (Jimmy), Sandra Olayo (Oscar), Letticia Jarvis, George Ruiz and her caregiver Nicole Sandoval.
Her grandchildren: Robert, Mike, Vina, Rudy, Georgie, Oscar Jr, Mary Ann, Crystal, Christopher, Peter, Nicole, David, Danny, J.R., Kristy, Carly, Felicia, Stephanie, Ashley, Michael, Amber, Brianna, John and Jasmine. She has 54 Great grandchildren and 9 Great Great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be: Robert Herrera, Georgie Ruiz, Rudy Villalpando, J.R. Tarin, Danny Jarvis and Daniel Pinon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Armenta and Peter Lopez Jr.
Maria graduated in 1973 from Cosmetology school and worked as a hair stylist until she retired in 2015. During her work as a Hair Stylist she would do her evangelistic work to bring people to Christ. She was a strong woman and dedicated her life bringing people to Christ. She was a member of Las Cruces First Assembly of God Church and her greatest joy was her evangelistic work. She held various positions during her lifetime at the church which included Bible School Teacher, Missionette Teacher and Sunday School Teacher and She especially enjoyed her jail ministries at the Dona Ana Detention Center. She graduated from Bible School and became a Bi-lingual Missionary. She traveled to several countries doing missionary work some of which included Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Salvador, Spain, Ethopia and Israel.
She would like to say goodbye to everybody she loved and knew:
"I will be waiting for you in heaven, if you want to see me again, walk the way of Christ"
With love,
Maria
Visitation will be held on Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Las Cruces First Assembly of God, 5605 Bataan Memorial West, to begin at 1:00 pm with services to follow at 2:00 pm. Cremation will follow. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to
www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020