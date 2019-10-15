|
Maria L. Mendez
Las Cruces - Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and dear friend, MARIA LANDEROS MENDEZ, age 67, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 30, 1951 in Hatch, Maria was employed as a CNA and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include her loving husband, of forty-nine years, Francisco Mendez of the family home; her mother, Alicia Landeros of Las Cruces; two sons, Frank L. Mendez of San Antonio, TX and Gabriel A. Mendez (Veronica) of Las Cruces; a daughters, Erica Pearson (Chris) also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include four grandchildren, Monique A. Bermudez, Olivia D. Guthrie (Mark), Sylvia M. Ruiz (Joseph) and Michael Mendez. Maria was preceded in death by a daughter, Veronica Marie Mendez in 2005.
Visitation for Mrs. Mendez will begin at 10 AM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 AM with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be her family members.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019