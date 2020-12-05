Maria Lillia "Lily" Lujan
Mesquite - Maria Lillia "Lily" Luján, 83, of Mesquite, NM was called to eternal rest on Tuesday morning December 1, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Lily was born on January 12, 1937 in La Mesa, NM to Victor and Librada Bustamante.
Lily was an enduring community servant. In her early adult life, she worked as a driver's education instructor, census taker, and election poll worker serving the Mesquite community. She was a devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Mesquite. She was best known as "la primera reina" and the "boss lady" of the kitchen! Her beloved passion for cooking was undeniably recognized both at church and at work as a head cook for Gadsden schools and the senior citizen centers in the lower Mesilla Valley. She retired her cooking career with Adelante senior services in Anthony, NM at the age of 80. Lily dedicated countless years to serving OLPH church as a choir member, board member and organized the church fiestas and fundraisers. We hope all who cooked with her took notes on how to make those gorditas, enchiladas and that tasty red chile that could not be compared!
Our beautiful Mom and grandma shined a light upon this world. People sensed a profound warmth in their hearts with the blessing of her presence. She lived her life to the fullest and never allowed negativity to stay. Her smile was contagious. She taught us to find the beauty in life and to live it filled with laughter, love and faith in God. The stories and memories she left us will be endless. Her light will shine through us all, and we will continue to bless this world the way she did for us. We will miss you mama.
Lily is survived by her children, son Charlie Luján and wife Gloria of Mesquite; daughter Debbie Sanchez and husband Jimmy of Queen Creek, AZ; daughter Jeanette Yoke and husband Michael of Las Cruces; son Rob Luján and wife Susan of Katy, TX; daughter Jackie Luján and husband Ronald Garcia of Albuquerque; daughter Regina Luján and boyfriend Carlos Favela of Mesquite and by her brother Alberto Bustamante of Polvadera, NM; sister Anita Gomez of Las Cruces and sister Patsy Bustamante of Mesquite. "Grandma Lily" was also blessed with 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren who she loved and adored.
Lily is reunited in heaven with her loving husband Robert "Bobby" Luján. She is also preceded in death by her parents Victor and Librada, brother Clemente and sister Ida.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Mesquite, NM. Private Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Funeral Mass to follow. Rite of Committal will be at Missionary Ridge Cemetery in Mesquite where she will be laid to rest near her husband Bobby. The honor of being pall bearers is given to Tony Luján (grandson), Kenny Luján (grandson), Ruben Caro Jr. (grandson), Dohnovan Ortiz (great-grandson), Kendric Ortiz (great-grandson), Jimmy Sanchez (son-in-law). Honorary pall bearers are sons-in-law Ronald Garcia and Michael Yoke, and grandson, Jeremy Gomez.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions Our Lady of Perpetual Help is only allowing 25 people for rosary and mass which will be held for immediate family. Mission Ridge Cemetery is only allowing 5 family members for graveside service. Live streaming will be available for family and friends not able to attend.
