Maria Louisa Ramos
Chamberino - Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, MARIA LOUISA TELLEZ RAMOS, age 89, lifelong resident of Chamberino, left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 1, 1929, to Gilberto and Manuela Valencia Tellez. Maria was a member of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, The Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #4384 Woman's Auxiliary Chartered Member, Life Long member of the Auxiliary, as well as The Woman's Cursillo at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of sixty-five years, Ruben M. Ramos; three daughters, Susana Ramos Lara (Samuel), Elisa R. Sanchez and Evelyn Aguilar; a son, Daniel T. Ramos (Barbara); sister, Gloria Gonzalez; brother-in-law, Richard Ramos (Maria Elena), and sister-in-law, Maria Tellez. Other survivors include twenty two grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilberto and Manuela Valencia Tellez; her son, Ruben T. Ramos, Jr; two sisters, Dora Salcido (Juan) and Lucinda Gomez (Antonio); brothers, Gilberto Tellez Jr. and Hector Tellez Sr. (Petra); brother-in-law, Raul M. Ramos (Santos); sister-in-law, Consuelo Padilla (Andres) and Ruben M. Gonzales; sons-in-law, Victor M. Sanchez and Ernesto Aguilar; and a great grandson, Daniel Felix Ramos Jr.
Visitation for Mrs. Ramos will begin at 6 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street in Anthony, where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the same church with the Reverend Enrique Lopez-Escalera Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Road where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be, Raul Sanchez Jr., Rene Sanchez, Isaiah Renteria, Daniel Felix Ramos, Randy Ramos and James Ruiz. Honorary bearers will be Samuel Lara, Enrique Sanchez, Eloy Miranda, Erika Ruiz and Christina Ramos.
The Ramos Family would like to extend a special thank you to La Posada- Mesilla Valley Hospice of Las Cruces, for the love and professional care given to our mother.
Dearest mom we feel honored and privileged to have been your children. You always loved us unconditionally and were the best mom we could wish for. We will love you and miss you forever.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice in memory of Maria.
The Ramos Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolence logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 21, 2019