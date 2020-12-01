Maria Luisa "Marylou" Benavidez
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Maria Luisa (Mary Lou) Benavidez, 81 passed into the presence of our Lord Jesus on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mt. View Regional Medical Center. She was born March 3, 1939 in Mesquite, New Mexico to Jose Silva(deceased) and Francisca Montes Silva(deceased). Mary Lou was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. She was an avid bowler and sports fan with a special love for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Rockets. She loved to play the Lottery and support church raffles in hopes of winning, as she often did, and loved to take pictures of friends and family as well as receive photos which she proudly displayed throughout her home. She was an employee of Kmart stores from cutting the ribbon at the local store's grand opening to her retirement after 25 years of service. After retirement she enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and spent countless hours supporting them in their respective activities. She was a very generous person who loved to help anyone in need of care and compassion. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Those left to mourn her passing include her sons Joseph Benavidez Jr. and wife Laura; David Benavidez and wife Beverly; granddaughter, Erin Melancon and husband Matthew; grandsons, Paul and Dominic Benavidez; step-grandson, Jeffrey Molina; great grandchild, to be named at birth, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends who loved her. She was preceded in death by her son Paul Anthony Benavidez, former spouse Jose Benavidez; sisters, Lucia Martinez, Josefa Orvis, Eusebia Mark, Eva Camunez, and brother Salvador Silva.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Mt. View Regional Medical Center for the professional and compassionate care she received during her short time at the hospital. Also, a generous thank you to her faithful neighbors, Jim and Mina Kelly and Bobby and Daisy Rodriguez.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to La Casa or your favorite charity
that feeds and helps the poor.
Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Thursday, December 10, 2020 with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 am and funeral mass to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue, where she will be laid to rest near her son, her family and other loved ones . Pallbearers will be Paul Benavidez, Dominic Benavidez, Matthew Melancon, Larry Rodriguez, and Robert Palacios. Honorary pallbearers are Jeffrey Molina and Michael Esquibel.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary is only allowing 30 people for rosary and mass. Hillcrest Memorial Gardens is only allowing 5 family members for graveside service. Live streaming will be available for family and friends not able to attend.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book and to view live stream.