Maria Luisa Lujan
Mesquite - On February 20, 2020 our beloved Maria Luisa Lujan from Mesquite, New Mexico passed away and was called into the service of the Lord. She was a member of the congregation of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Mesquite. She was a person of strength, humility, love and determination. Always choosing for herself and demanding the most out of herself. She was a mother of three and a grandmother of nine. She touched many lives and she walked in faith above all else. She always helped in the church and she always took care of everyone in various points in their lives. She was a kind and loving friend to many and she always made a lasting impact on the people she met. She leaves behind a tremendous void in all of our lives We will always miss her so much. We love her and she will have a prominent place in our hearts and memory forever.
We invite you to join us on Thursday, February 27th at 7 p.m. at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home at 555 W. Amador Ave. Las Cruces, N.M. for the rosary service and on February 28th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Mission in Mesquite, N.M. to pray for her eternal rest and acceptance into the loving arms of the Lord.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020