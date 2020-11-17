1/2
Maria Lydia V. Corral
Maria Lydia V. Corral

Las Cruces - MARIA LYDIA VALENZUELA CORRAL, age 92, entered eternal life on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born July 3, 1928 in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico to Eulogio and Carmen Flores Valenzuela. Maria was a farm worker and a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Survivors include her loving husband, Raul L. Corral of the family home; a son, Raul Corral Jr., (Yoli); and a daughter, Lydia Gutierrez (Manuel) all of Las Cruces; brother, Valentin Valenzuela (Amalia) of Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico; four sisters, Cecilia Ramos of Presidio, TX., Beatrice Cadena of Alpine, TX., Luz Mila Sosa of San Antonio, TX., and Emma Baeza of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Nydia Del Rio (Arturo), Yvonne Armijo (Matthew), Crystal Gutierrez Olano (Allen), Christopher Corral and Christian Corral; great grandchildren, Ayson Del Rio, Arabella Armijo and James Armijo, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Maria Lydia was preceded in death by her parents; and infant daughter, Ramona Carmen Corral; three brothers, Amador, Raul, and Ramon Valenzuela; two sisters, Socorro De Anda and Carmen Sanchez.

Visitation for Mrs. Corral will begin at 10 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church, 5035 Holsome Road with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Gino Wilcox celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina Street where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.

Serving as casket bearers will be her family and friends.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
