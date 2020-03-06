|
Maria Magdalena Keyser
Las Cruces - MARIA MAGDALENA "MARGIE" KEYSER, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 24, 2020 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her close family member. She was born April 6, 1925 in Mesilla to Francisco T. and Nemecia Gamboa Lopez. "Margie" as she was fondly known to her family and friends was a homemaker.
Survivors include four sons, Robert Lopez (Angie) of Culver City, CA, George Gordiany (Larissa) of San Antonio, TX, Steve Gordiany (Kim) of Orlando, FL and Al Keyser of Los Angeles, CA; two daughters, Belinda Castro (Jim) of Pacifica, CA and Debbie Gordiany-Utter (Ernest) of Las Cruces; a sister, Priscilla Chiarro of Oakland, CA. Margie was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband, Joe Gordiany and her 2nd husband, Al Keyser.
Visitation for Mrs. Keyser will begin at 10:30 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 AM with her family members, Ernest Utter and Norma Molina officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be her family and friends
Family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Regional Medical Center for the excellent care give to our loved one. She will be greatly missed!
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020