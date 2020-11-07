Maria Teresa Chavez
Las Cruces - It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Teresa "Teri" Chavez, age 77, announce her passing on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Teri was a retired nurse and a member of Our Lady of Purification Church
Teri is survived by her children, Marina Tavares (Fernando), Joe G. Contreras, Jr. (Sonia) and Regina Melendrez (Kevin). She will be lovingly missed by her grandchildren, Alexandro and Gavriel Tavares, Miranda, Emily and Nathaniel Melendrez; a sister, Celina Chavez; her brothers Felipe, Edmundo and Humberto "Shorty" Chavez and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Felipe and Cuca Chavez; sisters, Martha Melchor, Alicia Ortega and Lupe Frietze; and a brother, Rigoberto "Chato" Chavez.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Adobe Assisted Living staff for their care and compassion.
