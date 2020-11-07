1/1
Maria Teresa Chavez
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Teresa Chavez

Las Cruces - It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Teresa "Teri" Chavez, age 77, announce her passing on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Teri was a retired nurse and a member of Our Lady of Purification Church

Teri is survived by her children, Marina Tavares (Fernando), Joe G. Contreras, Jr. (Sonia) and Regina Melendrez (Kevin). She will be lovingly missed by her grandchildren, Alexandro and Gavriel Tavares, Miranda, Emily and Nathaniel Melendrez; a sister, Celina Chavez; her brothers Felipe, Edmundo and Humberto "Shorty" Chavez and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Felipe and Cuca Chavez; sisters, Martha Melchor, Alicia Ortega and Lupe Frietze; and a brother, Rigoberto "Chato" Chavez.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Adobe Assisted Living staff for their care and compassion.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved