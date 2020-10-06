1/1
Maria Teresa V. Holguin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Teresa V. Holguin

Las Cruces - The soul of Las Cruces, native MARIA TERESA VIRAMONTES HOLGUIN, SFO, beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, niece, aunt, godmother and friend, departed her earthly shell to rejoice with her Lord and departed loved ones on September 30, 2020 in Las Cruces. She returned to Las Cruces in 2016 after living in Dallas, TX for 40 years. Visitation will be between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral, 1240 S. Espina Street on Friday, October 9, 2020, followed by a Franciscan Rosary for the repose of Teresa's soul. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda Street at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens will follow Mass. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and resultant limited space at Holy Cross Catholic Church, please give Teresa's family priority for seating at Mass. Mass will be live streamed at www.holycrosslascruces.org

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite charity.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved