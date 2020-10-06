Maria Teresa V. Holguin
Las Cruces - The soul of Las Cruces, native MARIA TERESA VIRAMONTES HOLGUIN, SFO, beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, niece, aunt, godmother and friend, departed her earthly shell to rejoice with her Lord and departed loved ones on September 30, 2020 in Las Cruces. She returned to Las Cruces in 2016 after living in Dallas, TX for 40 years. Visitation will be between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral, 1240 S. Espina Street on Friday, October 9, 2020, followed by a Franciscan Rosary for the repose of Teresa's soul. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda Street at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens will follow Mass. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and resultant limited space at Holy Cross Catholic Church, please give Teresa's family priority for seating at Mass. Mass will be live streamed at www.holycrosslascruces.org
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite charity
.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com