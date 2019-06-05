Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Maria Quesada
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Baca’s Funeral Chapel
300 E. Boutz Road
Las Cruces, NM
Maria U. Quesada Obituary
Maria U. Quesada

Las Cruces - Maria Umpo Quesada, age 67, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 25, 2019 peacefully at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice with family by her side. Maria was born in Las Cruces, NM to Jose Raúl Padilla and Josephine Tirre Padilla on August 10, 1951 and lived most of her life in Las Cruces, NM but did venture to live a few years in Carlsbad, NM and Las Vegas, NV where she met and made several lifelong friends. Maria was a kind hearted, loving and giving person. She will be remembered for always going out of her way to make family, friends, and even strangers feel loved as she gave gifts to everyone freely. The most recent gifted of her kindness were other patients going through dialysis along with her.

Maria is survived by two brothers, Raúl Tirre Padilla of Las Cruces, Douglas D. Padilla (Veronica) of Las Vegas, NV; two sisters, Ramona Irene Rico and Patsy Benavidez both of Las Cruces NM; her pet cat, "Baby" who dearly misses her. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Guadalupe "Chupy" Carillo Tirre and Fred Tirre Padilla.

At Maria's request cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Pastor Saúl Gonzalez, officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road.

The family would like to extend an invitation for fellowship and refreshment following the services at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4038, 980 N. 17th Street, Las Cruces.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchpaelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 5, 2019
