Marian Martin Moralez
Anthony - Our beloved mother, grandmother and aunt, MARIAN MARTIN MORALEZ, age 93, of Anthony, NM entered eternal life on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born October 14, 1926 in La Tuna/Anthony area to Albert and Mariana Garcia Martin. Marian was a loving, caring homemaker and a devoted member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Survivors include a son, Richard Albert Moralez (Gema) of Anthony; three daughters, Christine Moralez of El Paso, TX., Rebecca Cruz (Tony) of Manchaca, TX., and Cynthia Moralez of Austin, TX. Other survivors include six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richie C. Moralez in 2003; a granddaughter, Renee Cruz; six sisters, Celia Watkins, Frances Leavelle, Helen Lara, Bertha Morgan, Angeline Martin, and Emma Schultz as well as other family members.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people).
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 2 to May 3, 2020