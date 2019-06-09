|
Mariano "Nano" Castillo
Hatch - Mariano "Nano" Castillo, 88, passed away on June 2, surrounded by his loving family. Mariano was born in Salem, NM, to Antonia and Domingo Castillo on July 26, 1930. He lived his entire life in the Hatch Valley, cultivating the land he loved. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Much of his working career was spent working for Farmer's Market in Hatch, and he also later worked for the Bureau of Reclamation, and the International Boundary and Water Commission. Mariano was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 12008 in Hatch.
Mariano was preceded in death by his parents, his godparents, four brothers, three sisters.
Mariano is survived by his wife of 59 years, Teresa, his daughter Marta Fernandez and her husband, Daniel, his son Jaime and wife Gena, his grandchildren, of whom he was very proud, Felicia Barela and her husband, Jason, Megan Fernandez, Cameron, Greyson and Brennan Castillo; his sisters Juana Martinez, Romie Esparza, Nellie Pantoja, and Mary Mills; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be David Garcia, Bennie Joe Garcia, Ruben Pantoja, Andy Pantoja, Michael Castillo, Carlos Rios and Gary Bragg.
A Rosary and funeral Mass are scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch, inurnment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with military honors. The Rev. Alejandro Reyes will officiate the services.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 9, 2019