Marie Eva Lakeburg Galos
Marie Eva Lakeberg Galos was born June 14, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois to parents Martha and Waller Lakeberg. Marie and her brother Frank grew up in Oak Park during the great depression. As a child, Marie spent time on a family farm in Michigan with lots of cousins nearby. Her memories of the farm and the hardships of growing up during these hard times were always a reminder for her to be strong and not wasteful. These qualities shaped her into the strong-willed woman she was known to be.
On September 2, 1947, she married the love of her life: Gabriel Emery Galos in Oak Park, Illinois. The couple moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, in December of 1952 when the need for engineers at the White Sands missile Range had a position for Gabriel. They moved with their three children, Steven, Paul, and Christine, and had their 4th child Jennifer in Las Cruces.
Marie spent time candle- making and cooking jams. Her family loved her cooking and her salsa, Sweedish chili con queso, and green chile enchilada casserole are among the favorite of her dishes. The years spent in Las Cruces brought her many friends and a growing family. Everyone was always welcome at her table. There was always a cold drink or a warm meal waiting for anyone who knocked on her door. She was instrumental in starting the Renaissance Fair in Las Cruces. She also was involved in local politics and instilled a strong sense of civic pride and responsibility in her children and grandchildren.
Marie's abundant life gave her nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and having them nearby was of great delight to her especially after the passing of her husband on November 5th, 2013. Marie Galos went to join her loving husband in heaven on October 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband (Gabriel E. Galos), her parents (Waller and Martha Lakeberg), her brother (Frank Lakeberg), an infant son (Carl Robert Galos: August 9,1951-January 3, 1952) , and by her daughters-in-law, Peggy Galos and Mary Galos.
She is survived by her children: Steven Galos, Paul Galos, Christine and husband Richard Kahle, and Jennifer Galos, and by her sister-in-law, Barbara Lakeberg. Her grandchildren include Christina Galos, Richard Kahle, Patricia Galos, Shelly Noles, Gabrielle Masuda, Lauren Williams, Amber Carpe, Dylan Galos, and Anna Kahle. Her great-grandchildren are Stephen and William Cooper; Madison and Mackenzie Kahle; Kaelyn Petrich; Lance and Luke Noles; Joshua, Richard, Kahle and Rai Masuda; Jaylen, Jordan and Janessa Williams; Cameron and Avery Carpe.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020