La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
1930 - 2019
Warren, Michigan - Marie Fabrizio-Pelak of Warren, Michigan passed away on September 30, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she was living with her daughter. Marie was born in Detroit to Rosario and Domenica Fabrizio, and she will be greatly missed by her children Steven (Diane), Cynthia (NMSU Professor and resident of Las Cruces), and Victoria (Brad) and her 6 grandchildren: William, Grace, Anna, Helen, Alexandra, and Karl. She was the beloved youngest sister to siblings who have preceded her in death including the late Elena (Aldo) Bellaver, Victor Fabrizio, Pasquale (Mary) Fabrizio, Luigi (Christine) Fabrizio, and Americo Fabrizio, and she leaves behind her treasured sisters-in-law and friends Nida and Marion and many nieces and nephews with whom she shared countless beautiful times and events over the past eight decades. She surrounded herself with family and lived for the enjoyment of the company of her children, parents, and sister and brothers and their families. She could quickly bring her grandchildren to giggles. She was fiercely independent and she taught her children to have a life-long love of learning and the arts. She thoroughly enjoyed painting, playing the piano, good books, the offerings of public television, and a good tennis match. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in Michigan in the upcoming weeks. Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 6, 2019
