Marie G. Cedillo
Las Cruces - Marie G. Cedillo, age 69, passed away on June 16, 2019 at her home in Las Cruces, NM. Marie was born in El Paso, TX on October 5, 1949 to David M. Cedillo and Aurelia Cedillo of Las Cruces, NM.
Marie is survived by her mother Aurelia Cedillo and by her siblings Maggie Cedillo (Gary), Tina Tarin (Gilbert), Manny Cedillo (Velicia), Jaime Cedillo (Terry) all from Las Cruces, NM.
She is also survived by her nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly, Michael Gamboa, Keri Gamboa, Jacob Tarin, Kristun Nicole Cedillo, Justin Cedillo, Darren Cedillo, Derek Morales and Darrell Morales.
She is preceded in death by her father David M. Cedillo and brothers David Cedillo, Jr and Richard Cedillo.
Per Marie's request, cremation has taken place.
Memorial services will be held at Getz Funeral Home located at 1410 W. Bowman Ave in Las Cruces, NM. On Friday, June 28, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Jess Williams will be officiating.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 26, 2019