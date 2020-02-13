|
|
Marie Jeanne Stowe
Las Cruces - Marie Jeanne Stowe of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on January 3, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family after a brief battle with cancer.
Jeanne, as she was best known, was born on November 10, 1940, to Colette (Gagnon) Brown and George J. Brown of Elizabeth, New Jersey. From the age of five, Jeanne grew up in Québec City, Canada, was an avid skier, and from 1946-1958, attended school at the École des Ursulines. From 1958-60 Jeanne traveled, lived, and worked across Canada and the Unites States, during which time she met her future husband and life-partner in adventure, William (Bill) Stowe, in Lake Placid, New York.
In 1964, despite protests from her mother and intense social expectations of the time, Jeanne moved from Québec City to Bogotá, Columbia. There, she worked as an English teacher in several remote villages while Bill completed an extended assignment in the Peace Corps. During this time, Jeanne and Bill traveled extensively and developed a life-long respect and affection for the diverse peoples, politics, languages and cultures of Latin America. Upon returning from South America, Jeanne and Bill were married in Québec City in 1966, and moved to Austin, Texas. Over the next two decades Jeanne, Bill and their children would travel and relocate often, both abroad and throughout the United States. Regardless of where her family landed - from Venezuela to Virginia, Miami to Minnesota - for two years or ten months, Jeanne never failed to create a beautiful home and provide loving support to her family.
In 2008 Jeanne and Bill relocated to New Mexico from Dania Beach, Florida, and built their dream home in the historic Pioneer Park section of Las Cruces. Jeanne loved Las Cruces and found its vibrant community singular, warm, and welcoming. She loved the Pioneer Park neighborhood, its friendly neighbors and the lively bustle of the nearby schools and the Boys and Girls Club.
For 79 years, Jeanne's boundless spirit, energy, and warmth touched all who met her. She was a fiercely loving and protective wife, mother, and sister, and an attentive and adoring grandmother. Jeanne was fluent in French, English, and Spanish, was an enthusiastic traveler, lover of sunrises and sunsets, children, Boxer dogs, the little fox that regularly visited her courtyard fountain, good wine, French perfume, wearing her pearls 24/7, spontaneous bear hugs, and was to the surprise of many, a dedicated and passionate football fan. (Go Dolphins!)
Jeanne is survived by her daughter Stephanie Stowe and son-in-law Dante Albertie of Yorktown, New York, her son Michael Stowe of Las Cruces, cherished grandchildren, Lucia and Sophie, brother, George Brown of Dania Beach, Florida, sisters and brothers in law, Cathleen Stowe Krepps (Kent), of Las Cruces, and Dr. and Mrs. Steven Stowe of Mooresville, North Carolina.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband William (Bill) Stowe in July of 2019.
For anyone wishing to honor Jeanne's memory and support the things she loved, the family requests donations in her name to either The Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces https://www.bgclascruces.org or to The Nature Conservancy at www.support.nature.org
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020