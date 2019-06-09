|
|
Marilyn Elizabeth Basler
Las Cruces - Marilyn Elizabeth Basler, 86 passed away on June 4, 2019 at 12:30PM. Ms. Basler was born in 1932 to Alvin & MaryB Swearengen at Plainview, Texas. She had lived in the Las Cruces area since 1949. She graduated from Las Cruces Union High School in 1950 & from New Mexico State University with honors in 1977. She did volunteer work for the La Casa shelter for victims of domestic violence for seven years and was a co-founder of the first Rape Crises hot line in the 1970's. Ms. Basler as President of the Mesilla Valley Chapter of the National Organization for women, an executive board member of the Southern New Mexico chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, a Democratic Precinct Chair and a member and former executive board member of the Las Cruces Unitarian Universalist Church.
Ms. Basler was married in 1966 to James J. Basler, who survives her. She is survived by three sons, John Basler of La Union, New Mexico; David Basler of Las Cruces; James W. Basler of Las Cruces; and one daughter, Janna Thompson of Chattanooga, Tennessee. She is survived by 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Cremation will take place. Memorial services will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 2000 South Solano on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 2:00PM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 9, 2019