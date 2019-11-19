|
|
Marilyn Parra
Deming - Marilyn Parra, 88, longtime Deming resident passed away Monday November 18, 2019 at La Posada Nursing Home in Las Cruces.
Visitation will begin Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock at Baca's Funeral Chapel where the rosary will be recited at 3 o'clock led by Deacon Harold O'Dell. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday November 25, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Santa Ana Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Father Manuel F. Ibarra will officiate.
A full obituary will appear in the next edition of this newspaper.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019