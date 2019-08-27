|
Mario Lopez
Las Cruces - Mario Bernardo Lopez, 41, was returned to his heavenly home on August 13th, 2019. Although his death was sudden and we are saddened, we are comforted knowing that he will live on in the hearts of so many and that his heart will continue to beat strong through his three children.
Mario was born on January 9, 1978 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was a life-long resident of Las Cruces and proud to call Las Cruces his home. After graduating from Las Cruces High school in 1996, he worked various jobs throughout his young life prior to starting his career with the Dona Ana County Road Department as a Heavy Equipment Operator. His job was matched with his passion for machinery and the outdoors. He made many friendships with the employees at the County.
Mario gave new meaning to being a family man. He married his high school sweetheart, Jamie, on April 12, 2008. They started their marriage by welcoming two boys in their lives, Vinny (12), and James (9). He raised his boys to understand the values of being caring and respectful to all they came in contact with. In 2017, they welcomed their third child, a baby girl, Selene, (2) who was the "apple of his eye". Selene was adored as well, by her big brothers and was such a happy blessing to the family. As partners, they raised their children in a home that provided them with safety and love. Whether it was enjoying a sunset in the backyard or playing basketball with his boys, it was in his home with his wife and children that Mario was the most content.
A loyal REDSKINS fan, Mario would start putting out the team flag in the front yard and donning his jerseys come August 1st of each year. Monday night football at the Lopez home was always "heard" by the neighbors. He loved watching his sons play soccer and coaching them right before their games. He enjoyed his fishing trips and always looked forward to the yearly Ruidoso trips his family made. He loved the sand under his feet on beach vacations with his family.
Mario was preceded in death by his two brothers, LA and Jory Fernandez and his beloved grandmother Esperanza Barncastle. He is survived by his loving wife, Jamie, his two sons, Mario Vincente "Vinny", James, and Selene. His parents, Ernestina Lupe and Larry Fernandez, his sister Christal (Robert) and brother Derek (Rebecca). He was a proud Nino to Ty Anthony Fernandez (Christal) and Kara Barncastle (Chuy). He was a loyal uncle to his nephews, Dominic Casillas, Isaiah White, Jacob and Hudson Drumm, and niece, Riley Drumm. He also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends. We cannot forget the family dog, Maggie, who waits at the door everyday around 5 pm, waiting for him to walk through. Mario was devoted to God and habitually prayed every morning. We find comfort that he will never be too far away for a conversation.
"As long as hearts remember, as long as hearts still care, we do not part with those we love. They're with us everywhere." -author unknown
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 29th beginning at 6 p.m., with Vigil starting at 7 p.m. at Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM. Funeral Mass to be held on Friday, August 30th at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 Miranda St.
Burial to Follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 5140 W. Picacho Ave
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 27, 2019