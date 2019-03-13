|
|
Marion Hardy
Las Cruces - MARION B. HARDY, age 72, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Friday, March 8, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 4, 1946 in Louisville, KY to Marion J. and Noami R. French Hardy. Marion served his country honorably in the United States Navy and was a self-employed welder and ironworker. He along with his wife were vendors at local farmer markets where they sold his handcrafted knives and jewelry for many years. Mr. Hardy was also a member and mentor of AA for many years. He loved life, his family and was fond of nature. He often brag about his daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren being his greatest treasure in life. He will be missed by all who truly loved him.
Those left to mourn his passing include his daughter, Vicky Hardy; his grandchildren, Anthony Ybarra and wife Priscilla, Eric Hardy, Diamond Baeza, Joshua Ybarra and wife Stephanie; great grandchildren, Sophia, Alexa, Brianna, Avery, and Mathew Ybarra all of Las Cruces. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patsy J. Hardy.
At Mr. Hardy's request cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 13, 2019