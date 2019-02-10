|
|
The Reverend Marion Lucille Canterbury, born May 3, 1927 in Fort Worth, Texas, died on January 11, 2019 at 7:50 am in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The daughter of an Episcopal priest, she completed her Master of Divinity at the Church Divinity School of the Pacific, CDSP, and graduated in the spring of 1979. She was in the second group of women to be ordained into the Episcopal Church priesthood on May 9, 1980 when she was 53 years old. Marion was ordained by Bishop Richard M. Trelease of the Diocese of the Rio Grande.
Marion began her ministry in the Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande in southern New Mexico in 1980. She served as a "supply" priest at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Deming, N.M. She assisted at St. Andrews in Las Cruces, N.M. with the Rev. Jim Galbraith. Her primary work was helping to start missions around southern New Mexico. Marion's daughter Katharine Lucille Sommer (Lucy), who shared much of her life with Marion, reports that she would provide services wherever and whenever requested in those tiny communities, "sometimes on the tailgate of somebody's truck, in someone's home, or in a favorite café, or even bar."
Marion held a memorial service for victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as the victims of the development of nuclear weapons (downwinders) at the Trinity site. She had the pleasure of baptizing her grandson Isaac Tay Milner, her granddaughter Sarah Fae Milner, and the son of a dear family friend, William Urioste Rhinehart. Marion officiated the wedding of her niece Jenny Perry and delivered the homily at her granddaughter Katharine Harmeyer's wedding.
She worked in the Diocese of the Rio Grande until she was forced to resign due to a new bishop's traditionalist views of the priesthood. Following her resignation, Marion returned to Las Cruces, N.M. and worked as a special education teacher with behavior disordered students at Lynn Junior High School.
Marion relocated and began working in the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming after she was hired by Bishop Bob Gordon Jones. Marion worked in Rock Springs at Holy Communion Episcopal Church as an interim priest. After Rock Springs, she moved to Lusk, where she worked at St. George's Episcopal Church. Eventually, Marion came full circle and was placed in Douglas, at Christ Church, her father's old church, a place that she spent her teenage years. Marion finished out her career in Worland, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church under Bishop Bruce Caldwell. Marion retired in 2002 at the age of 74. She moved back to Albuquerque and spent the next 17 years living briefly with her daughter and son-in-law Susy and Randy Crandall, several years with her daughter Katharine Lucille Sommer, and six years with her granddaughter Katharine Harmeyer and her family until she needed to be placed in a residential assisted living home called Cuesta Manor. Marion was much beloved at Cuesta Manor, and her family is very grateful for the excellent care she received while there.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Claude E. Canterbury Sr. and Emma Lucille Canterbury, her ex-husband W. Ross Milner twice removed (they married and divorced each other twice), her brother-in-law Lloyd Kasehagen, and her beloved niece, Jenny Perry. Marion is survived by her sister and brother, Claudia Kasehagen, and Claude Canterbury Jr. and his wife Judy Canterbury, and nephews Mark and Andrew Kasehagen. She is survived by Jenny's husband Tony Perry and her grandnephews Jacob and Nathaniel Perry. She is survived by all five of her children: Paul Milner and his spouse Cody Wiley, Stephen Milner and his wife Glenda Hilley, Susy Crandall and her husband Randy Crandall, Lucy Sommer, and Posie Boggs and her husband David Boggs. She has ten grandchildren: Adam, Isaac, Sarah Fae, Katharine, Matthew, Jonathan, Jay, Lucas, Benjamin, and Rebecca. Marion has seven great-grandchildren: Chad, David, Aaron, Steven, Jonathan, Analisia, and Jaxon, and one great-great-grandchild, Eythan.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 10, 2019