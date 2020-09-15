1/1
Mark A. Mall
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark A. Mall

Las Cruces - MARK A. MALL, age 58, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Cortez, Colorado. He was born December 28, 1961 in Landstuhl, Germany to Oscar and Norma Damme Mall. Mark was employed for the Las Cruces Public Schools.

Survivors include his loving companion of thirty-one years, Terry Duran of the family home; a son, Kyle Mall of Beaverton, OR; a step-daughter, Sandra Duran (Justin) of Las Cruces; a brother, Roy Mall of Sacramento, CA; his beloved grandsons, Kohen and Kaden, as well as other family members. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, Michael Duran.

Visitation for Mr. Mall will be from 3 PM to 5 PM Thursday, September, 17, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. At his request cremation will take place and Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited and everyone is asked to wear a mask, thank you.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved