Mark A. Mall
Las Cruces - MARK A. MALL, age 58, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Cortez, Colorado. He was born December 28, 1961 in Landstuhl, Germany to Oscar and Norma Damme Mall. Mark was employed for the Las Cruces Public Schools.
Survivors include his loving companion of thirty-one years, Terry Duran of the family home; a son, Kyle Mall of Beaverton, OR; a step-daughter, Sandra Duran (Justin) of Las Cruces; a brother, Roy Mall of Sacramento, CA; his beloved grandsons, Kohen and Kaden, as well as other family members. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, Michael Duran.
Visitation for Mr. Mall will be from 3 PM to 5 PM Thursday, September, 17, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. At his request cremation will take place and Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited and everyone is asked to wear a mask, thank you.
