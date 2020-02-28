|
|
Marlyn Rojero
Las Cruces - Marlyn Rojero was born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 13, 1977. She was called home on February 24, 2020.
Marlyn attended New Mexico State University, where she obtained bachelor's degrees in Criminal Justice and Accounting. She went on to graduate with her Master of Accountancy in 2005.
In 2002, Marlyn began her career as a Financial Analyst with the Department of the Army at White Sands Missile Range where she proudly served for 13 years.
Marlyn met the love of her life, Mike Lopez Jr. in 1995. Together they provided a loving and warm home for their four children, Alyssa, Mike, Matthew, and Christopher Lopez. She was kind to every person she encountered and never met a stranger. In her short time here, she touched many lives with her beautiful spirit and was always willing to lend out her advice and wisdom. Marlyn lived life to the fullest despite her long battle with breast cancer. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and joyful spirit.
"Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Real Life Church, 1040 El Paseo Road in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The interment of ashes will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 5140 Picacho Avenue.
The family wishes to thank those who have extended prayers and support for Marlyn throughout her journey.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020