Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Marques Sellers
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Interment
Following Services
Masonic Cemetery
760 S. Compress Road
Marques LaMonte Sellers


1988 - 2020
Marques LaMonte Sellers Obituary
Marques LaMonte Sellers

Lexington - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, father, brother and friend, MARQUES LaMONTE SELLERS, age 31, in Lexington, KY. He was born May 30, 1988 in Las Cruces to Anthony Hall and Glenda Sellers.

Survivors include his mother, Glenda Sellers of Kentucky; his son, Dante Turey Sellers of Las Cruces; two brothers, Leonard LaTroy Sellers of California and Roshawn Turey Sellers also of Kentucky. Marques was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Frankie Mae Lawson; maternal great-grandmother, Mary D. Sellers; two uncles, Howard and Charles L. Sellers; aunt, Elaine Sellers and other family members.

Visitation for Marques will begin at 12 Noon Friday, February 21, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 1 PM with Pastor Mary Sellers officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where he will be laid in the family plot.

Serving as caskets bearers will be LaTroy, DeVon, Brandon and Montel Sellers, Franky Ramsey and Jimmy Gardner.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
