Martha Carrasco
Las Cruces - Martha Carrasco, 56, from El Paso, TX passed away on June 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 28, 1964 in El Paso to Gregoria Mendez and Eduardo Dominguez. Martha is recently retired from NMSU after 20 years of service. She graduated from Socorro High School where she was in band, flag team and graduated from NMSU, and a member of the roman catholic church. Martha is preceded in death by her mother, father and grand child Hope Carrasco.
Martha is survived by her husband Charlie Carrasco of 35 yrs, sons; Charles and Samantha Carrasco, Christopher Carrasco and Crystal Galindo, and daughter Jaqueline Carrasco and three grandkids: Annie, Addilyn, Bodhi and three sisters; Leticia Moncayo, Rebecca Canales, Irene Dominguez and one brother Eduardo Dominguez.
Martha truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures with family and friends. Her smile and laughter always made her light up any room. Her home was always welcoming to many friends from anywhere with a warm homecooked meal and tequila waiting for you. She will dearly be missed by ALL.
Services for Martha will be held on Monday June 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3600 Paroquia Street in Tortugas, with visitation beginning at 9:00AM. Recital of the Holy Rosary will be said at 10:00am with the funeral mass to follow. She will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery following the services. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.