Martha (Marty) Elizabeth Dole Whaley
Portland, OR - Martha (Marty) Elizabeth Dole Whaley, a most interesting, funny and charming ninety-four year old died July 30, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Born in Indiana on December 31, 1925 to Marshall Harold and Dorothy Mable (Owens) Dole, she spent her childhood in Fort Wayne and her college years at the University of Oklahoma where she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Joseph Whaley. During their long marriage, they had two daughters, moved at least 35 times as Bill progressed in his oil company career and traveled around the world including the USSR and attendance at 45 Elder Hostels (now Roads Scholars). Mom loved a good joke and remembered almost every one she ever heard. When Bill retired, they spent several years in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he predeceased her. They both loved the views from their home there. Martha was an artist, an antique collector, and a talented home decorator. The only skill she did not master was cooking. She laughed that she had buried several pans in the backyard that were burned beyond future use. Her older brother, Hal Owens Dole, predeceased her. She is survived by her two daughters, Lucinda Lee Beltrand (Mrs James) and Carolyn Sue Tyler (Mrs Don), four grandchildren, Joseph Beltrand, Jennifer de Broglie, Charity Chesnek and Ben Tyler), and eight great-grandchildren. The family thanks the dedicated staff at Laurel Parc Senior Living Community and Affinity Home Care. Go to springerandson.com
