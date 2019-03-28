|
|
Martha Garcia Carrasco
Las Cruces - The family of our beloved MARTHA G. CARRASCO, age 51, of Las Cruces announces, she passed from this life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She was born November 24, 1967 in Las Cruces, to Joe and Genevieve Garcia. Martha was a member of the Catholic Church.
Martha grew up in Las Cruces, graduating from Las Cruces High School in 1987, where she met the love of her life, Manny Carrasco. The two married on September 29, 1990 and made their home in Las Cruces. She worked for many years with Dona Ana County, most recently as a Purchasing Secretary with the Dona Ana Sheriff's Office.
Left to mourn her passing include her husband of 28 years, Manny Carrasco; a daughter, Vanessa Garcia (Xavier Padilla); her sons, Manuel Lee, Erik Joseph (Michelle), and Mark Alexander Carrasco, all of Las Cruces; her parents, Joe and Genevieve Garcia; five sisters, Dolores Rodriguez (Larry), Lena Reta (Ray), Elizabeth Trejo (Sergio), Cindy Beakley (Dusty), and Denise Power (Billy); and, one brother, Joe Garcia Jr. (Kristie), all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include four grandchildren, Aubri, Zeke, Amanda, and Zoey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her grandparents.
The Prayer Vigil will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina, The Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Serving as Honorary bearers will be Joe Garcia Jr., Fernando and Ricardo Rodriguez, Ray, David, and Jacob Reta, Adam, Ryan, and Nicholas Rodriguez, Brandon Beakley, and Matthew Power.
The family of Martha thanks everyone for the numerous prayers, kind words, and tremendous show of support. This is testament of how Martha impacted so many with her kind heart, lovely smile, and infectious laugh during her time on earth. Her goal in life was to enjoy it to its full extent. We are certain that she would have wished for all to Live every moment, Laugh every day, and Love beyond words, just like she did.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 28, 2019