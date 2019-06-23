|
Martha Isela Gaytan
Las Cruces - MARTHA ISELA GAYTAN, age 49, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by all her loved ones. She was born October 1, 1969 in El Paso to Martha and Julian Oscar Gaytan. Martha was a Director of Social Services in the Healthcare Industry and was member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie # 4038 and the Moose Lodge # 2081.
Survivors include her companion, David Reynolds of Las Cruces; four brothers, Javier Gaytan of La Mesa, Rene Gaytan (Michelle) and Ivan Gaytan all of Las Cruces and Omar Gaytan (Natalie) of Colorado; two sisters, Nancy Abeyta (Tommy) and Nanette Melendrez all of Las Cruces; the parents that raised her, Abdon and Shirley Melendrez Jr. of Doña Ana; two uncles, Juan Benavidez and Edward "Lalo" Benavidez (Bea) all also of Las Cruces; one aunt, Dora Apodaca of California. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Saul and Chelo Benavidez.
At Martha's request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating. Inurnment of cremains will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina Street.
