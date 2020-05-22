|
Martha "Marthita" Teresa Robinson
Las Cruces - MARTHA "MARTHITA" TERESA ROBINSON, entered eternal life to be with her heavenly father on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice due to complications following a stroke. She was surrounded by her loving family. "Marthita", was born in Quito, Ecuador, South America on August 18, 1933 to Jose Julio and Rosa Elena Freire and was the youngest of 12 siblings. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and loved her family so much. Her Catholic faith was very strong. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral. Marthita received her degree in Ecuador at El Consejo Directivo del Colegio Gran Colombia as a teacher specializing in sewing techniques. She used her sewing magic when she was employed by Jacqueline's, Georgess, and Emerald Isle. Marthita showed her resilience by surviving breast cancer and follicular lymphoma two times. Thanks to all who supported her through that time.
Marthita met Jimmie Robinson in Ecuador in 1956. She found her true love and married him five months later and started her new life in New Mexico. She was so proud when she became an American Citizen. Her hobbies included cooking, (which she was great at) gardening, supporting the NMSU Aggies Football and Basketball programs and watching her grandchildren play sports and perform in their musical recitals.
Marthita was preceded in death by her parents and 10 of her siblings. She is survived by her husband Jimmie of 63 years, their four children: Terry Robinson (Lynne), Byron Robinson (Tami), Elena Glaze (Joe), Marthita Gladem (Sonya) and their nine grandchildren: Ashton, Tyler, Diego, Daniela, Chelsea, Jordan, Jared, Tia, and Jada. She had many nieces and nephews from Ecuador and Switzerland, including Lyli Womack from Las Cruces and Rosie Curtis from Michigan. She always said her family is her life. We will miss her dearly.
Rosary, Mass, and Interment of Ashes will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 22 to May 24, 2020