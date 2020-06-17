Martha Torres



Martha Torres, 48 of Hatch, NM passed away on Wednesday, May 20,2020. A service will be at 10:00am, Saturday June 20, 2020 at Spanish Church Of God Filadelfia in Hatch, NM. Internment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.



Martha Torres was born on December 16, 1971 in El Paso, TX to Maria Inez and Darnell Fields. She was married for 29 years to Rosendo Manuel Torres. She had three beautiful children, Demetrice, Tristian, and Ashanti Torres. She had one Grandson, Ty Manuel Torres. Martha was a high school math teacher for 15 years. She was a beautiful, fun, loving and caring person who loved her family more than anything.



Martha Torres is survived by her children, Demetrice, Tristian, and Ashanti Torres.



Martha Torres is preceded in death by her father, Darnell Fields, and her mother Maria Inez.









