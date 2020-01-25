Services
Martin Joseph Monet Obituary
Las Cruces - Martin Joseph Monet of Las Cruces passed away on January 22, 2020 in his home. He was born on February 2, 1946 in Flushing, New York. After completing his Army Service in Korea he attended college at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado. He graduated with highest honors in 1972. He owned and operated a CPA practice from 1976 until he retired in 1997. He is survived by his daughter Jaclyn Schofield (Scott), 4 granddaughters, 4 great grandchildren, his sister Linda Weddle (Jerry) of Loveland, Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Todd and Michael Monet. In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated and his ashes interred at a later date. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
