Our beloved wife, mother, mamá, sister, grandma, tia and friend, MARTINA MORENO CABRALES, age 83, of Mesilla entered eternal life on Friday, February 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born February 18, 1935 in Peñon Blanco, Durango, Mexico to Gavina Martinez and Francisco Moreno. Martina, dedicated her life to her husband, children and grandchildren as a loving homemaker; selfless in everything she did and a true fashionista, with her favorite color begin Lilac. She was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Martina will always be remembered for her famous quote "DIOS POR DELANTE".
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of sixty-two years, Fortino V. Cabrales of the family home; five sons, Fernando Cabrales (Irma) Ruben Cabrales (Eppie) Jacob Cabrales (Yvonne) and Francisco Cabrales (Emma) all of Las Cruces and Saul Cabrales (Christina) of Albuquerque; eight daughters, Luisa Jaques (Johnny) Lidia Cabrales Telles, Otilia Iverson (Garth) Sara Cabrales (Eddie) Sylvia Cabrales (Edward) and Marisa Holguin (Luis) all of Las Cruces, Lourdes Lopez (Alvino) of Artesia and Maggie Cabrales of Seattle WA; a sister, Bertha Castro of Mexico. Other survivors include twenty-nine grandchildren fifteen great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Martina was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Isaiah Cabrales, son-in-law, Richard Telles, and a sister, Juanita Pulido.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 PM Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Basilica de San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the San Albino Cemetery where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Richard Matthew Telles, Lucas Jaques, Jeremiah L. Cabrales, Joseph Cabrales, Andrew Lopez and John Martin Jaques. Honorary bearers will be Patrick Lopez, Joaquin, Adriano, Sebastian and Nicholas Cabrales.
For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 10, 2019