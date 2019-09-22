|
Marvin Bourguet
Las Cruces - TSG MARVIN D. BOURGUET, 88, Passed away peacefully on September 15th, 2019 at Melendres Elderly Care home, in Las Cruces where he had resided for the last year. He was born on June 30th, 1931, in Hillsboro, New Mexico to Alphonse and Adelaida (Silva) Bourguet. He was the youngest of eight children. When he was five years old his mother died and he was raised by his older brothers and sisters.
At age 14, with fourteen dollars in his pocket he boarded a bus to Alameda, California where his sister Lucy and husband Pat Chavez lived. There he worked and went to high school. Not wanting to be a burden on anyone he talked his brother -in- law, Pat into signing the papers for him to enter the Air Force in 1948 where at seventeen years old he became an airman. Later he obtained his GED while in the service. Marvin was trained in avionics, traveled to many places in the world, worked in payroll, and held many other positions. In 1952 while stationed at Biggs Air Field in El Paso he was introduced to a lovely girl, Mary Lou Barrajas, and it was love at first sight. After dating for a short while they married. Not long afterwards he was shipped out to Japan and 3 months later Mary Lou joined him and they lived in Japan for 3 years. After returning to the United States and being trained in avionics, he served in Vietnam and Thailand. After retiring with 22 years of service in the Air Force he was employed by Continental Airlines. He was a master airline mechanic. His wife Mary Lou Barrajas Bourguet passed away in 1985 after 33 years of marriage. While visiting his sister in California he was introduced to Delia, he then began visiting her in California and they were married in 1987. When he retired from Continental Airlines, they moved to Las Cruces, N M. to be close to her parents and his sisters.
Left to mourn his passing is his wife Delia Chavez Bourguet of the family home, his sister Mazie B. Chavez, of Hayward, California, his son Patrick and his wife Debbie and their children Allison and Daniel. His son Mario Dennis and his wife Annette and granddaughters Alexis and Ashley of Arvada, Colorado. His step-daughter Audrey Reiner and step-grandchildren Barrett and Shelby. His first very cherished Mother-in-Law Jessie Barrajas, 100, years old, of California and his loving present Mother-in-Law, Mickey H. Chavez 102, years old. His brother in-law and sister-in law Fred and Lupe Barrajas of Ruidoso. Brother- in -Law Robert Chavez and companion Rosalinda of Palmdale and Las Cruces, Sister-in- Law and brother -in-Law Dora Chavez Garcia and husband Manny Garcia of Chino, Calif. Numerous nieces and nephews and cousins on both sides of these families. Childhood friend Raymond Chavez and his wife Isabel of Las Cruces, and special nieces Betty Karlavich and Bea Jefferies.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Alfonso and Manuel Bourguet, four sisters Lucy B. Chavez, Marie B .Silva, Mabel B. Apodaca, Edwina B. Scull and his brother-in-Laws Pat, Martin Robert, Fred, and Joe, His Father-in-Law Manuel M. Chavez, and a step-daughter Michelle Renee Ponce.
According to his wishes there will not be any services. Cremation is being handled by La Paz Graham Funeral Home; his remains will be placed next to his first wife Mary Lou in the family plot in Truth or Consequences, N. M. at a later date.
I wish to thank ALL of our neighbors and friends and relatives that visited Marvin while he was in the Melendres home or at La Posada he might not always have recognized you or remembered your name, but his eyes would tear up and would say "I'm crying tears of joy. Marvin was a wonderful, kind and generous husband, a kind neighbor and friend, he loved to talk and his favorite story to tell was how at 14 "he ran away from home and didn't come back for 50 years" eyes would roll at the start of that story and his favorite Mickey and Minnie mouse joke.
Rest in peace, your work on earth is done; you will be missed and remembered lovingly forever.
My special thanks to Mr. Benjamin Giron and ALL the caregivers at Melendres Home, they took such good care of Marvin, in fact they spoiled him so much I will forever be grateful for their care. Also special thanks to all the nurses, cna's, social workers and volunteers at La Posada Hospital, God Bless You All.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 22, 2019