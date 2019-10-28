|
Marvis Gillum
Las Cruces - MARVIS NEAL GILLUM, was born on January 3, 1939 and he passed from this life on October 25, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 59 years Judy Anne Gillum. They had 3 sons James Lynn Gillum and his wife Kathy Laine Gillum of West Plains Missouri who together have no children by birth but who have opened their home to numerous foster children and who currently have 6 children in their home; Neal Hobert Gillum and his wife Dana Kay Gillum of Kansas City, Missouri, who have between them the following children: Thomas (Rachael) Fullerton who have 2 children Tommy and Maddox Fullerton of Kansas City, Missouri. Dustin (Meredith) Fullerton of St. Louis, Missouri. Shae Cameal Gillum of Kansas City, Missouri. Taryn (Ghaali) Lankford and their son Eliyaas Lankford of Jackson, Missouri. Brett (Kyndal) Gillum of Kansas City, Missouri. Stephen Dean Gillum and his wife Virginia Ann Gillum, of Austin, Arkansas, and their son Roger Gillum (Ashley Bruce) of Little Rock, Arkansas. Of special mention are both Ronald Thomas lifelong friend. Susan Fitzgerald, her daughter Brittney (Ozzy) Salazar and their son Angelo Fitzgerald of Las Cruces, New Mexico. He is also survived by a brother, Danny Gillum. He was preceded in death by his parents Hobert and Durea Gillum who were of Putnam County Missouri.
After graduating from the University of Missouri in 1961 he began a lifelong work in agricultural engineering and research. He was employed by USDA-ARS Southwestern Cotton Ginning Research Laboratory retiring in 2002 and continued working as a consultant until 2016. He received several patents and was published in professional journals. He was a noted authority in roller ginning. He had an extended group of friends and family whom will grieve his loss.
Visitation for Mr. Gillum will begin at 6 PM Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road, where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 7 PM with his son, James officiating.
