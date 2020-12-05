1/1
Mary Alice Ross Aylor
Mary Alice Ross Aylor

Las Cruces - Mary Alice Ross Aylor was born on July 14, 1921, near McKenzie, TN where she attended high school and Bethel College. Later she was a student at the City Business College in Columbus, GA, the University of Tennessee in Memphis and the University of Hawaii in Honolulu. She was a graduate of New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM.

She served as a home room mother at Alameda Elementary and was a Girl Scout leader and den mother in Cub Scouts. She was an active member of Prime Timers, belonged to Foreign Arts, Knife and Fork, Beloved Vagabonds, Doña Ana Historical Society, High Nooners Extension Club, Friends of Fort Selden, NMSU Golf Association, City of Las Cruces Beautification Program, several bridge clubs and was Progress Club auditor for 25 years. Since 1952 she was a member of St Paul's Methodist Church, the Women's Society for Christian Service and Chairperson for Viola Broadus Circle.

She taught school in Tennessee, was employed by the US Forest Service in Indio, CA, was an employee of the US Post Office in Camp Polk, LA, clerk for the General Electric Credit Corporation in Memphis and was a bookkeeper for J Strickland & Co, also of Memphis. For 16 months she worked for the Clinton Engineering Firm at Oak Ridge, TN, where she was awarded the Army-Navy Award for the years 1944-1945. Both she and her husband, John E Aylor, worked for Public Health Screening in Atlanta before coming to Las Cruces in August 1950. She assisted her husband in his dental practice, acting as bookkeeper-auditor and office manager for 37 years.

Being an avid traveler, she visited 47 states in the continental United States and traveled north to Alaska, east to the Greek islands, south through the Panama Canal and west to Hawaii and Australia.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, John E Aylor DDS, her parents and three sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Aylor and her husband, David Wilson of London, England; son John K Aylor and his life partner, Lorraine Smyth of Rio Rancho, NM and by her grandson, James Keaton Aylor and his wife, Philippine de Mauléon of Toulouse, France, several nieces and nephews, cousins, bridge buddies, faithful pen pals, and neighbours at the Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bethel College, 325 Cherry Street, McKenzie, TN, or to a charity of your choice.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
