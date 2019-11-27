|
|
Mary Ann Sample
Las Cruces - Mary Ann Sample, 98, of Las Cruces, NM died on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Lancing, Michigan to Frank and Elizabeth Stadler. Mary belonged to the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Memorial Medical Center for 34 years. She a member of Tom Youngs Fitness Center for 17 years and loved to do water aerobics, and she loved to eat at Nopalitos with her friends. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family.
Mary is survived by her son Rany Sample of Las Cruces, NM, her grandchildren; Sherman Bilbo (Jeanie) of Santa Fe, NM, Renee Matthews (Steve) of Orlando. Fl; Mike Sample; Toby Sample of Las Cruces, NM, and Lorie Sample of Las Cruces, NM. Seven great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Sample, her daughter Louise Bilbo, her grandson Orin Sample and daughter in law Belvia Sample.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:30pm in the Getz Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Miller, Justin Miller, Wade Pinkston, Marty McNabb, Frank McNabb, and Lupe Morales.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Memorial Medical Center 2450 S. Telshor Blvd Las Cruces, NM 88011.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019